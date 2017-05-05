Lowton eyes top-half finish

Matt Lowton feels Burnley can send a message out that they are here to stay by finishing in the top half of the table.

While the goal has been all about retaining Premier League status at the third attempt, Burnley are virtually assured of back to back seasons in the top flight for the first time since being relegated from the old First Division in 1976.

The Clarets are 14th, just two points adrift of ninth place, and with three games remaining, the former Aston Villa right back is eyeing a top half finish: “We want to finish as high as we can.

“We keep going, we’ve got three games left and we want to take maximum points from them and finish as high as we can.”

Lowton feels the club is moving in the right direction, and another season at this level, and the financial implications, would be a huge boost: “It would be massive, they’ve been up a few times in recent years and gone straight back down unfortunately.

“I think this shows the way the club is going, they won the Championship last year and this year we’re in a great position to stay up and finish in the mid-table area and send a message out that we are here to stay.”

The prize money available could make a significant difference next season as well: “The gaffer has always spent his money wisely.

“The lads that came in in January have been great for us, Westy (Ashley Westwood) came in on Saturday, he’s not had much of a chance but I thought he was terrific.

“He’s spending the money wisely and you look at clubs like Watford and Bournemouth that have done it in recent years, they’ve come up and cemented a place in the Premier League and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Burnley can make sure of safety tomorrow against West Brom: “It’s not done yet, we’ve got three games left, but we’re on 39 points already. Two home games left and we’ve been strong there all season so there’s no reason we can’t finish mid-table.”