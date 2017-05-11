Loan pair return in Clarets victory

Returning loan men Aiden O’Neill and Tom Anderson helped the Development Squad to a 3-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

Australian teenager O’Neill, who made three appearances for the Clarets in the Premier League this term, played 15 times for Oldham during his temporary spell at Boundary Park as the Latics staved off relegation from League One.

Anderson, 23, has been with Chesterfield since September, having spent time at the Proact Stadium last season, but couldn’t steer the Spirites clear of the drop to League Two in his 35 outings.

The pair featured as the Clarets netted three times in the second half against the Baggies as Dwight McNeil and Jamie Thomas scored either side of an own goal.

McNeil slotted home to open the scoring just after the hour when Arlen Birch’s free kick was flicked in to his path and the lead was doubled in the 75th minute when Dan Agyei’s pass was sliced in to his own net by an Albion defender.

Thomas then rounded off the scoring when guiding the ball in to the top corner after being threaded through on goal.

The Development Squad is set to round the season off against Middlesbrough next week.