LIVE: Burnley v Crystal Palace

Live updates from Turf Moor where the Clarets return to action following the international break against Crystal Palace.



Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0

9 mins

Chris Wood bursts through the Palace defence but can't get his shot on target, frantic start here at Turf Moor.

---

7 mins

Stephen Ward skips past the challenge of Joel Ward and crosses to the head of Sam Vokes, but the big striker can't quite divert it goalwards.

---

5 mins

Christian Benteke heads just wide of the post from Townsend's cross, good response from the visitors.

---

3 mins

GOAL! Loose ball from Chung-Yong Lee is seized upon by Chris Wood who dispatches his first Turf Moor goal.

---

Kick Off

Jack Cork gets the game underway, Burnley in their traditional claret and blue shooting towards the Jimmy McIlroy stand, Palace in their all black away kit.

---

Burnley and Crystal Palace make their way from the tunnel and go through the usual pre-match handshakes.

Good afternoon and welcome to Turf Moor for today's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace, the teams today are:

Burnley

Tom Heaton, Stephen Ward, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matt Lowton, Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Sam Vokes, Chris Wood

Subs: Nick Pope, Jonathan Walters, Scott Arfield, Ashley Westwood, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Ashley Barnes

Crystal Palace

Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward, Scott Dann, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jason Puncheon, Yohan Cabaye, James McArthur, Lee Chung-yong, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke

Subs: Julian Speroni, Patrick Van Aarnholt, Luka Milivojevic, Martin Kelly, Levi Lumeka, Sullay Kaikai, Jairo Riedewald

Referee: Michael Oliver, Assistants: Simon Bennett and Stuart Burt, Fourth Official: Craig Pawson