LIVE: Burnley v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Crystal Palace

Live updates from Turf Moor where the Clarets return to action following the international break against Crystal Palace.


Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0

9 mins

Chris Wood bursts through the Palace defence but can't get his shot on target, frantic start here at Turf Moor.

7 mins

Stephen Ward skips past the challenge of Joel Ward and crosses to the head of Sam Vokes, but the big striker can't quite divert it goalwards.

5 mins

Christian Benteke heads just wide of the post from Townsend's cross, good response from the visitors.

3 mins

GOAL! Loose ball from Chung-Yong Lee is seized upon by Chris Wood who dispatches his first Turf Moor goal.

Kick Off

Jack Cork gets the game underway, Burnley in their traditional claret and blue shooting towards the Jimmy McIlroy stand, Palace in their all black away kit.

Burnley and Crystal Palace make their way from the tunnel and go through the usual pre-match handshakes.

Good afternoon and welcome to Turf Moor for today's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace, the teams today are:

Burnley

Tom Heaton, Stephen Ward, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matt Lowton, Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Sam Vokes, Chris Wood

Subs: Nick Pope, Jonathan Walters, Scott Arfield, Ashley Westwood, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Ashley Barnes

Crystal Palace

Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward, Scott Dann, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jason Puncheon, Yohan Cabaye, James McArthur, Lee Chung-yong, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke

Subs: Julian Speroni, Patrick Van Aarnholt, Luka Milivojevic, Martin Kelly, Levi Lumeka, Sullay Kaikai, Jairo Riedewald

Referee: Michael Oliver, Assistants: Simon Bennett and Stuart Burt, Fourth Official: Craig Pawson