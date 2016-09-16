King Power Stadium 'bomb scare' turns out to be technical fault

Administration and ground staff were forced to evacuate the King Power Stadium this lunchtime, after a bomb scare forced the evacuation of Leicester City's stadium, before any panic was allayed as the issue was found to be caused by a technical fault.

Sniffer dogs were brought into the ground, which has a capacity of 32,000, after Italian manager Claudio Ranieri and journalists waiting to speak to him were hastily evacuated.

Burnley are due to travel to the Midlands ground, located in the city centre with a residential population of around 300,000 people, tomorrow for their 15:00 kick-off against the Premier League champions.