Keane claims Clarets are growing in confidence away from Turf Moor

The Clarets have taken plenty of belief out of their recent showings on the road in the Premier League according to Michael Keane.

With Burnley having opened up a 10-point gap from the bottom three, with 16 games remaining in the top flight, the England international feels that they’re able to play with a bit more freedom away from Turf Moor.

Having culminated the weekend in 13th spot following defeat to the Gunners at the Emirates, the centre back said: “We’ve got a bit more belief now. Obviously we’ve got a good number of points on the board and that gives us the belief to play away from home in the same way that we do at home.

“We look to get a few passes away but we want to mix our football as well. We want to make it ugly for them because they don’t like it. I don’t think Arsenal would’ve liked playing against us today because they’re probably not used to our style of play.”

Keane added: “We want to keep making it difficult, we’ve had a lot of tough away games, and although they’re all tough we’ve got some better ones coming up so if we continue to play like that we’ll get that win.”

“I think we can definitely take belief from it. I think our away performances in general have been growing and since the Tottenham game we’ve been good away. But to play well and not get anything out of it is the most disappointing thing.”

Burnley, though, are back in the comfort of their own home tomorrow and Keane has identified the tie against Bristol City as an excellent chance to progress in to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

“There’s a big chance,” he said. “It’s a home tie and we’ve been brilliant recently at home so we’ll be looking to keep that going.

“There’s no reason why we can’t do well in the Premier League and have a good cup run. We’ll make sure that we prepare properly and make sure that we’re ready for the weekend.

“We’ll just take it game by game, the next one is the biggest, it’s in the FA Cup and it’s another that we want to win.”