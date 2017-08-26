Jimmy looks back on ‘immense’ Spurs FA Cup Final experience

Burnley facing Spurs at Wembley instantly conjures up images of the 1962 FA Cup Final.

And 55 years on, the memory raises a smile from the Clarets’ goalscorer in a 3-1 defeat under the Twin Towers.

Jimmy Robson made it 1-1 five minutes after half-time, equalising a third-minute strike from Jimmy Greaves.

But a minute later, Bobby Smith restored Spurs’ lead, and Danny Blanchflower scored the killer third from the spot 1o minutes from time.

Robson’s goal was the 100th in Wembley FA Cup Finals, and he said of the occasion: “That was one of the highlights of my career, playing at Wembley in an FA Cup final.

“It used to be the cup final and that was it.

“The only other time you got to play there was for internationals.

“If you weren’t an international this was your party piece really.”

Robson scored twice in the semi-final replay at Filbert Street to see off Fulham, and he added: “It was good, just to know you’re going to go there and play, it’s immense really.

“Spurs scored first and then I equalised, and then Spurs scored more or less straight away.

“But just after that I had a goal disallowed for offside.

“It could have been 2-2, and then you don’t know after that.”

He was unaware of the significance of the goal at the time: “I didn’t know anything until someone afterwards said it was the 100th FA Cup final goal at Wembley.”

Asked whether it meant anything, he added: “Not when you’ve lost, but no-one else can do it can they?

“It was a cross from the left and all the pace was on the cross. I just stuck my foot to it but it’s gone through the keeper’s legs and into the back of the net like a shot. He didn’t have time to close his legs.

“Gordon Harris put the cross in. He had a good left foot and was a good crosser of the ball.”