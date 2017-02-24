Hull City striker Hernandez given injury all-clear ahead of Clarets visit to the KCOM

Hull striker Abel Hernandez is back in contention for his side's home game against Burnley following a hamstring injury.

Hernandez, linked with a possible move to Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan, missed Hull's defeat at Arsenal last time out.

The Tigers will be without Evandro due to a calf injury, while fellow midfielders Ryan Mason (fractured skull) and Markus Henriksen (shoulder), plus defenders Michael Dawson (calf) and Curtis Davies (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Provisional squad: Jakupovic, Marshall, Robertson, Maguire, Ranocchia, Elabdellaoui, Elmohamady, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Grosicki, Niasse, Markovic, Hernandez, Diomande, Mbokani, Meyler, Maloney, Tymon.