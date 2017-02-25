Hull City 1, Burnley 1

Burnley continued their fine Premier League form at the KCOM Stadium with a 1-1 draw against Hull City.

Of their 50 games on the road in the top flight, the Clarets have claimed 50% of their victories in the Tigers' pen.

Michael Keane fires home the equaliser

They couldn't extend that ratio in their latest outing but Michael Keane's leveller was enough to maintain their 10 point cushion over their rivals at the lower end of the table with 12 games of the campaign remaining.

Burnley were vibrant in the first half, demonstrating no signs of a hangover from the FA Cup shock they suffered at the hands of non-league Lincoln City.

The visitors broke up the play well in their own third and worked the ball in to some very good positions in the opposition's half but failed to capitalise on their openings.

George Boyd, on his return to his former employers, found space outside the penalty area early on, central to goal, but his left-footed strike was stopped by Eldin Jakupovic.

Michael Keane celebrates his equaliser

The Tigers responded, with Omar Elabdellaoui putting Stephen Ward on the back foot, and his lay off to Ahmed Elmohamady provided the Egyptian with the angle to cross but Dieumerci Mbokani was off target with his header.

Kamil Grosicki, a controversy away from sealing a last-minute switch to Turf Moor in the summer, almost caught Tom Heaton out of position as the goalkeeper stepped off his line to meet Mbokani, but the Polish winger lifted the ball over the bar.

Sean Dyche's side were afforded space in the wide areas, particularly down the right hand side with both Elabdellaoui and Elmohamady operating in advanced positions, and former Hull City midfielder Robbie Brady disappointingly failed to exploit this when breaking in to the box and firing wide.

The club's record signing was playing a prevalent part on his return to Humberside and his set-piece towards the back end of the opening half dropped deep for Ben Mee but the defender's header was pulled from under the crossbar by Jakupovic.

Tom Heaton can't keep out Tom Huddlestone's penalty

In Grosicki, however, the home side had a set-piece specialist of their own and the winger was within a whisker of breaking the deadlock.

The former Rennes man stood over the ball and whipped an attempt just wide as Heaton flew to his upright.

Burnley were more than a match for their opponents in the first 45 minute period but they almost fell behind in the closing stages of the half.

Grosicki was the player responsible for posing the threat again, cutting back on to his right foot to deliver to the far post, but Elmohamady glanced wide.

Burnley were just as bright in the second half but couldn't quite get their noses in front for only the second time on the road this season.

Ashley Barnes drilled a shot just past the post from 20 yards out with Jakupovic at full stretch while Andre Gray missed by the same margin when getting goal side from Ashley Westwood's perfect pass over the top.

The visitors, though, almost shot themselves in the foot soon after when Marco Silva's men out-numbered their rivals on the left only for Grosicki's measured shot to float agonisingly wide of the post.

The breakthrough came in the 72nd minute and it was a handball incident that was the away side's unravelling, with Keane the offender from Grosicki's corner.

Hull City skipper Tom Huddlestone went to his left, Heaton guessed correctly, but despite getting a good hand to the ball he could only push it in to the net.

The Clarets didn't waste any time in getting back on level terms, though. Just four minutes separated the two goals when Keane made amends by pulling Brady's corner down on his chest and lashing the ball past Jakupovic from close range.

With time creeping away, substitute Abel Hernandez guided a header wide from Andy Robertson's pinpoint cross while the Clarets were reduced to 10 men when referee Martin Atkinson gave Barnes his marching orders for a second bookable offence.