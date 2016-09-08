Home games are vital for us – Boyd

Winger George Boyd believes that the forthcoming home games against the likes of Hull City and Watford could be the type that define the club’s season in the Premier League.

The Clarets were beaten 3-0 in their last outing before the international break as they caught Chelsea at their best at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard, Willian and Victor Moses were on the scoresheet as Antonio Conte’s Blues were rampant.

However, Boyd doesn’t feel that reversal’s against the division’s elite on their own soil will impact significantly on their survival hopes.

“They (Chelsea) were very good,” he said.

“I don’t think we turned up really first half, but full credit to them they were very good.

“They are very dangerous.

“They cheat, almost, the wingers as they’re very high and are one-on-one every time with our full backs.

“That made it difficult for us and obviously they are solid with Matic and Kante in the middle.

“But these won’t be the games that define our season.

“We could have been better and onto the next one.”

The 30-year-old made more than 50 appearances for the Tigers during his time at the KC Stadium and he’s stressed the importance of the fixture against his former employers.

“It will be games against Hull and teams in and around us that will see if we stay up or not,” he said.

“It’s a big game.

“They are the games we look at to get three points and obviously at home, we’ll look forward to that.”

He added: “I’ll be playing against a few friends so it will be a good game.

“They’re doing really well with the squad they’ve got and it will be nice to see a few old faces.

“It’s just another game really, when you play against your old mates.

“At the end of the day you want three points.”