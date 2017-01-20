Hendrick hopes best mate Brady joins him at Burnley

Jeff Hendrick admits it would be "brilliant" if best pal Robbie Brady joins him at Burnley.

The Clarets have made a third offer worth £13m to Norwich City for the 25-year-old wideman, which would exceed the £10m-plus paid for record signing Hendrick.

And the midfielder would be thrilled to link up for the first time at club level, with a lad he grew up with in Dublin.

Hendrick and Brady were near neighbours and played for St Kevin's together from the age of seven, playing at every age group, all the way to the full senior side with the Republic of Ireland.

And he said: "I text him a lot and talk to him, we grew up together, I've known him since I was seven, so we have a lot of different conversations.

"For me personally it would be brilliant to have another friend here, I think he'd help the squad as well, he's a great player.

"At the end of the day, the decision is his, hopefully he sees this!"