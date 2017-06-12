Heaton's odds drop to be part of World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate confirmed Tom Heaton will start between the post for tomorrow’s friendly with France - and BetVictor have cut the Burnley skipper's odds to be part of the England squad at next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

BetVictor have cut the Burnley goalkeeper to 8/11 from 5/4 to be part of the Three Lions’ 23-man panel in 2018.

To make England’s 2018 World Cup squad, prices from BetVictor are: Joe Hart 1/4, Fraser Forster 1/2, Jack Butland 1/2, Tom Heaton 8/11 from 5/4, Jordan Pickford 5/4, Ben Foster 20/1.

Meanwhile, BetVictor also think Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton are favourites to land Heaton, should he leave Turf Moor this summer.

BetVictor spokesperson Jack Milner: “Both Merseyside clubs are on the hunt for a goalkeeper and BetVictor make Everton and Liverpool the 4/1 joint-favourites to sign the 31-year-old before the close of the summer transfer window.”

Tom Heaton to sign for before September 3rd, 2017: Everton 4/1, Liverpool 4/1, Man Utd 6/1, West Ham 6/1, Crystal Palace 6/1, Newcastle 8/1, 12/1 Bar.

