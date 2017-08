Clarets skipper Tom Heaton has retained his place in the England squad.

Heaton is one of four keepers in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers in Malta next Friday, and a week on Tuesday at Wembley against Slovakia, as the Three Lions close in on Russia 2018.

Also in the squad are former Clarets Kieran Trippier, Michael Keane, Gary Cahill and Nathaniel Chalobah.