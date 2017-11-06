Guardiola points to Arsenal fortune against Clarets

After Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger expressed his disappointment at Manchester City's second and third goals against the Gunners on Sunday, Blues boss Pep Guardiola reminded his rival of their handball winner against Burnley last year.

Wenger was critical of the officiating during City's 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium, as Raheem Sterling was clipped by Nacho Monreal for the penalty that Sergio Aguero converted, before an off-side David Silva centred for Gabriel Jesus to make it 3-1.

Wenger felt the penalty should not have been awarded, accusing Sterling of diving, and he was also annoyed at the off-side that wasn't given.

But Guardiola remembered Arsenal's 1-0 win at Turf Moor in October last year, when Laurent Koscielny scored with his hand from an off-side position in injury time, and said: "They told me it was off-side, I don't like to win in that way, so it's like this.

"But sometimes Arsenal win at Burnley in the 96th minute with a hand, sometimes it's like this. The important thing is the performance, the way we tried to play, and we did it really well."