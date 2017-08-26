England keeper excited by a Wembley return

As an England squad regular, walking out at Wembley Stadium is a familiar experience for Clarets skipper Tom Heaton.

He won’t be in the home dressing room on Sunday, as Burnley take on Spurs in their temporary home, but the thrill of playing at the national stadium doesn’t fade with time.

Tottenham have won one of their last 10 games at Wembley, losing their opening home game against Chelsea on Sunday, having last season been knocked out in the FA Cup semi-final by the Blues last term, drawing with Gent in the Europa League, going out on aggregate, after losing to Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, their solitary win coming against CSKA Moscow.

Heaton also played there for Cardiff City in the 2012 League Cup Final, losing 3-2 on penalties, despite famously saving a spot kick from Steven Gerrard.

Heaton said: “It will be another good afternoon.

“Playing at Wembley is a fantastic experience, I’ve only done it a few times myself and I’ve loved it every time

“It’s another good game against a tough team in Tottenham but we’ll be going there to get a result.”

Many suggest it will be difficult to replicate Spurs’ sensational home form away from White Hart Lane, where they went unbeaten, winning 17 games, including their last 14.

Teams could be inspired to perform in such palatial surroundings, and Heaton added: “Hopefully so. It’s one we’re looking forward to.”