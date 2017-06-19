Eagles set to swoop for Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Crystal Palace are expected to make their move for Clarets boss Sean Dyche this week.

After an extensive search to find a replacement for Sam Allardyce, the Eagles are believed to have identified the Burnley chief as their main target.

Palace are looking for a manager to build for the long term, rather than use the club as a stepping stone, and Dyche seemingly fits the bill, with Eagles chairman Steve Parrish hugely impressed with the job he has performed at Turf Moor.

Palace have held talks with Frank De Boer, but feel the Dutchman could – like countryman Ronald Koeman – up and leave to further his ambitions if he furthers his reputtion at Selhurst Park.

* Dyche’s Palace odds slashed

* Clarets on red alert over Dyche

And they see Dyche as a more solid choice, on the basis of his four and a half years with the Clarets, where he has twice guided the club into the Premier League, and kept them there last season.

Dyche was odds-on favourite for the post just under a fortnight ago, but had slipped in the betting behind De Boer and Mauricio Pellegrino.

Palace’s preference has traditionally been for British and Irish bosses – Italian Attilio Lombardo being the only exception, albeit as caretaker in 1998 for the last seven games of the season – and Dyche again fits the profile, as one of the most promising English managers in the game.

Dyche has a rolling contract at Burnley, and is understood to have a buy out clause of £1m.

It remains to be seen whether Dyche will be tempted by a return to south London – having spent three years as a player at Millwall between 1999-2002 – but Burnley won’t let him go without a fight, and are expected to try and tempt him to continue his success at Turf Moor with a record-breaking new contract.

