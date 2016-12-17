Dyche - Tripps has helped Walker kick on

Former Claret Kieran Trippier isn't expected to line up against his old teammates on Sunday.

Indeed, the 26-year-old has made only 13 appearances for Spurs since his £3.5m switch in the summer of 2015 after Burnley were relegated from the Premier League.

But Sean Dyche, his boss at Turf Moor of two and a half years, feels the former Manchester City full back has been unlucky, as his arrival at White Hart Lane has pushed England defender Kyle Walker to new heights to keep Trippier out of the side.

Dyche said: "I must say, I don't know whether it's because of that (Trippier joining Spurs) or him just maturing as a player, but Walker has stepped on again.

"It seemed when Tripps arrived, that it gave him a bit of a boost, and he's done very well.

"Everyone knows what I think of Tripps, but for sure, the manager there knows his players and deems Walker to be in front of Tripps and has done more or less since he's been there."

It is sometimes the case that a new signing has an impact in adding competition and helping raise standards, and Dyche added: "I've mentioned it here, the stimulus of signing a player, whether to go straight in the team or group, to make that dynamic to push people on.

"It's the same in any walk of life, pushing from all sides, when someone comes in that might threaten your position, it can stimulate you to move forwards or grow in yourself, and that's an important part of signing players.

"Of course, you want them to go and be effective, but equally be effective in the group every day to stimulate growth in others."

But while Trippier would undoubtedly have played more football had he stayed at Burnley, he wouldn't have experienced Champions and Europa League football, as he has with Spurs.

Having a player that has progressed to that level is a source of pride: "It's credit to the players we work with, we can only offer them an environment and way of working - I don't force the way we work on any player, we offer it to hem and say this is good for you, and if it's good for you, eventually it will be good for us.

"And I think Tripps definitely bought into that, got on with it and enjoyed his time.

"He makes that clear time with the odd text message, which is usually interesting!"

Dyche hasn't heard from him before the game, but wouldn't mind a favour: "He's not texted me this week, I'll be texting him, 'get me a signed shirt for the Sparks children's charity!"