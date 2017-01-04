Dyche to monitor loan men Bamford and Flanagan

Clarets boss Sean Dyche admits he will monitor Patrick Bamford and Jon Flanagan's loan arrangements this month.

Bamford has been linked with a return to parent club Chelsea, having made only six appearances, all as substitute, so far this season.

Dyche puts that down to competition for places, with Andre Gray, Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes scoring 12 goals between them this term, while he has also deployed a lone striker at times this season.

On Bamford, Dyche said: "There’s good competition, and it’s fair to say when he came in he was well aware we’ve got players who have done well historically here and continue to do so.

"I don't think it’s anything other than trying to get a shirt in a team with what I consider some good centre forwards."

As to whether Burnley will assess the loan during the transfer window, Dyche added: "We’re always monitoring our situations. Not just for Patrick but all of the players.

"Football’s changed, it’s not just on the pitch now, there’s lots of different management things you need to look at and monitoring their contractual situation, whether it’s a loan player, a player under contract or your contract needs extending, there’s a lot more that goes on than just people think."

Flanagan has missed the last two games with a knee problem, and will have a scan this week, and Dyche said on the Liverpool full back: "We’ll monitor his situation and him with us, there’s always their angle as well, it’s not just mine."