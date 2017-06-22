Dyche set to stay as Palace look to appoint De Boer

Sean Dyche is set to stay at Turf Moor, after Crystal Palace offered Frank De Boer the manager's job at Selhurst Park.

Dyche was installed as odds on favourite for the post a fortnight ago, and Palace were expected to make their move for the Clarets boss this week, with American owners American owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer admirers of the job he has performed at Turf Moor.

It was thought Palace, who have only had one non-British and Irish manager in their history - Attilio Lombardo almost 20 years ago took caretaker charge briefly - wanted the stability and longevity Dyche has shown at Burnley.

But the Eagles have plumped for former Barcelona defender De Boer, whose last post was at Inter Milan last year.

Palace had also been linked with Argentine Mauricio Pellegrino, who is favourite for the Southampton job.