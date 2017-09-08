Dyche’s delight at transfer dealings

Sean Dyche was pleased overall with Burnley’s transfer window dealings.

Dyche was able to land seven targets, spending roughly £40m in the process, while breaking the club transfer record to bring striker Chris Woods in froom Leeds United for an initial £15m.

The sales of Michael Keane and Andre Gray also meant Burnley operated at a profit in the window, which closed last Thursday night.

Burnley face their first game since the window shut when they entertain Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Sunday in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

And Dyche, looking back at his business over the summer, admitted: “There were a couple of situations we pushed with and couldn’t finish them off, but I think the main difference in the market was that we were able to do some business pretty early, which is tough to do. We were pleased with that, the group coming together a bit quicker.

“There were a couple of situations we were in on, that we’d put the finance into, but it’s not always about finance, it’s clubs being willing to sell, or the player changing his contract.”

Some sections of the support were disappointed not to see more money spent, despite a record seasonal spend, never mind a single window, and Dyche said: “I don’t think it’s ever going to be massive jumps in finance here, or alleged quality – I say alleged because there are no guarantees even if you pay £30m-plus on a player – it’s always going to be about edging forward and building – we’ve done it year after year.

“I’m measured on results, but the way the club has moved forward has been very good and effective to date.

“We’ve built again, the group is stronger and can take it forward again.

“We’ve lost two important players, but that has happened almost yearly, and we’ve come through those challenges before well.”

The last player through the door was striker Nahki Wells for a fee in the region of £5m – a player Dyche has long had his eye on: “We monitored him when we were at Watford, and since we’ve been here. But everything had to be right, and it never quite fell. The finances in the past were too high, but that’s changed now.”