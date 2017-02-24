Dyche relishing Clarets run of four straight away games

Sean Dyche is relishing Burnley's run of four successive away games - despite the fact they are yet to win on their travels all season.

Dyche feels this run of away games can play into Burnley's hands, with the pressure on Hull City to close a 10-point gap on the Clarets, before they go to another side looking to climb to safety in Swansea City next Saturday.

He said: of "The run of away games, if you’re ever going to have them have them now. The demand is everyone else, it’s not on us. "Everyone is saying ‘Burnley don’t win away, they win at home’.

When we get back from those games we have five home games out of nine.

"It’s on Hull, Swansea, Liverpool and Sunderland to win, because it’s all about us not winning away. So it’s a case of ‘you’ve got to beat Burnley because they can’t win away’.

"Therefore we just go and take the challenge on. If it doesn’t go our way people just say ‘they’re not really winning on the road anyway’.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is relishing the prospect of four away games in a row

"It’s a strange mindset but it’s a fact, everyone will be thinking they’ve got to beat us."

Even though Burnley are not being mentioned as relegation candidates, Dyche knows his players can't relax yet, by a long chalk: "The pressure’s not off because we put a lot on ourselves. That will be the demand from others.

"We’re thinking how to piece it together tactically, what team do we play. We expect something from ourselves.

"The pundits will be saying Hull have got to beat Burnley because Burnley can’t win away.

"But the stats are coming your way. You can’t wait for them but as long as we’re performing the stats will come our way by the nature of football. We will win a game away just by the nature of football." Most pundits didn't expect Burnley to be in such a healthy position, predicting they would go down, but Dyche admires:

"We didn’t. We were putting demands on ourselves, but most had us down as 20th or 19th. We’ve got to work to not be them.

"It’s so far, the PL is very difficult, you can’t rely on ‘oh we’re ok now’. You’ve got to keep going all the time, that’s our challenge now."