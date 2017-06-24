Dyche realistic over finances

Sean Dyche accepts he will have to continue to pull rabbits out of a hat to keep Burnley in the Premier League.

Securing top-flight status for a second-successive season doesn’t necessarily mean the Clarets will move up a rung in terms of the league’s financial heirarchy.

Another year at this level means another year’s worth of the considerable prize money on offer - the club earned £107.6m last term after finishing 16th, six points clear of the drop zone, and six adrift of eighth place.

But, while Huddersfield Town, promoted via the Championship play-offs, will be a rarity in that they will likely be below the Clarets in terms of resources available, in their first experience of the Premier League, Championship winners Newcastle United and runners-up Brighton will most likely not be.

Boss Dyche therefore expects the forthcoming season to be every bit as challenging as the last, if not tougher, as he looks to bolster his squad.

He expects Newcastle and Brighton to be strong financially, and explained: “Newcastle are coming up – we’re not going to catch them, they’ve got (owner’s money), same with Brighton.

“Brighton’s wage bill is above ours already.

“Then you’ve got a smaller one in Huddersfield

“I believe their owners are wealthy, but are running it steady.

“They want to run it more like a concern.

“So two of the three coming up are going to be above us immediately financially.”

Dyche feels fans have to retain a sense of realism, as the club looks to establish itself in the Premier League: “A fan said to me ‘we’re the same as Newcastle now, because we get the same TV money’.

“But they’ve got a fella behind them who is a billionaire, on 50,000 attendances and all the corporate and shirt sales.

“That’s how fans sometimes think - ‘why are they spending more than us when we get the same TV deal?’

“But often they have a benefactor who says ‘go for your life’.

“We’re one of the rare clubs who looks more like a business model than most, and it’s sort of because it has to.

“The board here are not trying to keep it all back, they’re saying the ongoing running of the club is as important as the here and now.

“We can’t go ‘here’s £100million, go and spend it all’.

“It doesn’t always go well.

“There is a business angle and a football angle, and trying to combine the two is where it gets really tricky.

“The hand goes in the hat and we just hope there’s another rabbit there.”