Dyche has no issue with Defour China speculation

Sean Dyche isn't concerned about speculation linking Steven Defour with a move to China.

The Belgium midfielder's agent Paul Stefani was quoted back in his homeland at the weekend, saying, as regards the lure of the Chinese Super League: "China, why not? If you play for three seasons there, you never need to work again. It’s a magnificent experience. There are stars and interest is growing.”

Defour has found himself on the periphery of late at Turf Moor, starting only two of the last seven games, both at home, but Dyche is relaxed about the situation: “I think players’ representatives can talk about many things, I don’t think it’s new his agent is talking about things, all agents do, I’ve no problem with any of it.

“Steven knows he’s in a good place now, he’s enjoying what goes on, it’s a challenge, which I told him before he got here, the Premier League is a challenge.”