Burnley FC

Dyche has no issue with Defour

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has no problem with Steven Defour voicing his frustrations.

Clarets
Stephen Ward and Moussa Sissoko

Ward: We can be too honest

Clarets defender Stephen Ward accepts Burnley could be cuter in games, after suffering a number of injustices so far this season.

Clarets
Matt Lowton

Lowton serves rare Clarets ban

Matt Lowton sits out the Boxing Day home game with Middlesbrough through suspension after picking up five bookings.

Clarets 1
Joey Barton

Barton's Turf return in doubt

ey Barton's proposed return to Burnley is up in the air after the player was charged by The Football Association for misconduct in relation to allegedly making 1,260 bets over a 10-year period.

Clarets
Joey Barton

Clarets release statement following Barton betting charge

Burnley Football Club have today been made aware of FA charges brought against Joey Barton relating to historic betting on football matches.

Clarets
Tom Heaton

Skipper hoping to make the most of home form

Clarets skipper Tom Heaton hopes Burnley can take advantage of their strong home form in two significant festive fixtures.

Clarets
Dean Marney, left, and Jeff Hendrick react to Spurs winning goal on Sunday

Clarets midfielder focused on key home games

Midfielder Dean Marney insists the Clarets go into a huge home double header in confident mood, despite Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Spurs.

Clarets
Sean Dyche

Clarets boss insists there’s no mind games ahead of Boro clash

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has spoken of his respect for Middlesbrough’s Aitor Karanka, as they prepare do battle on Boxing Day.

Clarets
Burnley Supporters Club are running coaches

Travel news for trips to City and Black Cats

Burnley Supporters’ Club are running transport to Burnley’s first two away games of the New Year at Manchester City and Sunderland.

Clarets
Tom Heaton

Spurs display a step in right direction

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton feels that Burnley’s ‘best performance’ on the road has given them a firm foundation to build on.
Clarets
Joey Barton

Burnley fans react to the news that Joey Barton has re-signed for the Clarets

Burnley fans have taken to Twitter to express their delight at the news the Joey Barton has re-signed for the Clarets

Clarets
Joey Barton

Joey Barton agrees deal to re-sign for Clarets

Joey Barton is set to re-sign for Burnley.
Clarets
Sean Dyche and his players gave gifts and signed autographs for patients and staff

Clarets players spread festive joy at hospitals

Clarets boss Sean Dyche hopes the players' annual hospital visits helped spread some festive cheer.

Health
Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored six goals for the Blues

Clarets striker Jutkiewicz to join Birmingham on permanent deal

Clarets striker Lukas Jutkiewicz will join Birmingham City on a permanent basis in January.
Clarets
Sean Dyche appeals for a decision at White Hart Lane

Dyche hoping decisions even out for Clarets

Clarets boss Sean Dyche feels Burnley are due a break from the officials over the second half of the season.

Clarets
Sean Dyche

Dyche dismayed at another game-changing decision

Sean Dyche felt Burnley were on the wrong end of another "game-changing" decision as they went down 2-1 at Spurs.
Clarets
Ashley Barnes celebrates his opener with George Boyd

Tottenham Hotspur 2, Burnley 1

Burnley will bring 2016 to a close with two huge games at Turf Moor after Spurs came from behind to inflict their seventh defeat from eight on their travels.
Clarets
Andre Gray attempts a head at goal

Spurs 2, Burnley 1 - As it happened

Burnley are beaten at White Hart Lane despite taking a first half lead.
Clarets
Steven Defour

Defour still adapting - Dyche

Steven Defour is still adapting to life in the Premier League according to Clarets boss Sean Dyche.

Clarets
