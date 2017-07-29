Dyche happy with Forest display

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was relatively pleased with his side's work-out against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Andre Gray equalised for the Clarets in the second half after Daryl Murphy had handed the home side the lead in the opening period.

Forest probably shaded the first period, but the Clarets produced a much improved performance after the break.

In the end, despite both teams having chances to add to their tally, a draw was just about the right result.

Clarets new boy Phil Bardsley came on in the second half, while Scott Arfield also got on the pitch after returning from international duty with Canada.

Tendayi Darikwa played the full 90 minutes for Forest, just a few days after leaving Turf Moor for £2m.

"Forest are a week away from their first league game, so they were sharper than us first half," Dyche said.

"We did work the players very hard on Thursday, so we were expecting a little fatigue today and it showed first half.

"Second half, tactically and physically, we got stronger.

"Overall I'm pleased. It's a hard one for a manager because the key is to get the players fit yet people still look at results.

"We still have to look at performances to see who is looking the sharpest, but in reality, the idea is to come out of these games injury free and with more fitness in their legs."