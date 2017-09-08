Dyche flattered by Palace interest

Sean Dyche admits it was flattering to be linked with the Crystal Palace job in the summer.



The Eagles were keen on Dyche replacing Sam Allardyce, but in the end plumped for Frank de Boer, who is immediately under pressure at Selhurst Park.

Palace come to Turf Moor on Sunday without a point or a goal in their first three Premier League games, with speculation that the Dutchman faces the sack if the Eagles lose against Burnley.

Dyche said: “I've been linked with many jobs and I'm still here.

“I think it's a compliment in that eventually people are intrigued in what's going on here, it's been a good journey, and as a manager you take the hits, but you take the good stuff as well, it just comes out of good work and being successful.

“Success in football is measured purely on results and we've had them here. It's flattering in a way, but it is probably part of the reality of the business, I've stayed in a job long enough for people to say ‘they must be doing something right’.

“It is flattering, but I'm still here.”

The pressure on de Boer is no surprise to Dyche, the way modern football is: “I've said it many times, we all want everything yesterday, instant success, and we are in that business, particularly in the Premier League.

“The thirst to build over time is diminishing, owners get stick, but often the fans demand change very quickly as well. The secret is to win enough to allow yourself to build.

“Howard Wilkinson says, ‘win, survive, succeed’.

“Win first, winning allows you to survive, and then you can succeed in terms of building something in the bigger picture.

“In other walks of life, you'd have a plan of attack that's unlikely to succeed immediately, in business, there'd be a two or three year plan. In football, it's more or less straightaway.

“But, we all know the rules. You need to win, and quick.

“It's very difficult to please everyone, you're lucky to please some of the people some of the time.”