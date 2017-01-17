Dyche delighted to advance in the cup

Sean Dyche felt his players justified his team selection as Burnley eased past Sunderland to earn an FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Bristol City.

Dyche made seven changes from the 1-0 win at home to Southampton on Saturday, but goals from Sam Vokes and Andre Gray's fourth in 18 days against the Black Cats, saw the Clarets home.

Burnley played some slick passing football throughout, and Dyche said: "I was really pleased. I don't think any game is completely comfortable, but I was pleased with the performance.

"I thought, particularly the first half, we controlled large parts of it with some good play, and didn't make as many golden chances apart from a fine goal, and second half, without playing quite as well, we made a number of chances."

Speaking about the changes, he smiled: "It's the old twist in the tale. If you make changes and it doesn't work, you wouldn't be asking that question. Now it becomes important to give players minutes.

"Before the game, it becomes are you changing the team, with that weird edge of disrespect.

"I made it clear I wasn't. I believe in the players, we have some very good players, as a group, and tonight showed that.

"We gave a very good performance. They make it clear to me every day in training they're ready, and that showed.

"I enjoyed the performance, I enjoy most of our performances, it's finding a way to win, no matter how that way is.

"Against Southampton we had to really dig in and fight and play from our shape, work and make it uncomfortable, tonight we controlled the ball better, kept the ball better and won a game."