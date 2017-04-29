Dyche - away win was coming, but we're not safe just yet

Sean Dyche feels Burnley's first away win has been coming.

But after claiming victory on the road at the 18th attempt, he isn't accepting the Clarets are safe just yet after moving onto 39 points - eight clear of the drop zone with 12 to play for.

Asked whether he felt that was job done, Dyche said: "It's not my feeling (safe), I know Sam (Allardyce) was saying if they got one more point he felt they were safe, but I'm not as deep in my knowledge of the Premier League as he is, so, for me, it's just getting on with business, we'll do whatever we can to make sure we keep getting points on the board.

"The players will be in as usual on Monday, they're pleased with the performance and the result, but we'll be planning as we do."

And after ending the away hoodoo: "I think it has been coming. Early season we just weren't playing well enough, but laterally we have in a few games, and certainly deserved something from certain games, whether it's a win or an extra point or two. A couple of big things have gone against us, which are out of out control, but I was really pleased with the players, because of their performance.

"It deserved the win overall, the organisation was good, and people coming into the side...terrific.

"We reinforce here, if you're not in the side, the work that needs to be done, and is very important, it's for that reason.

"When it comes your time to play, you're ready, and the people that came in were outstanding."

Dyche was particularly pleased with centre back James Tarkowski, making his first Premier League start after Ben Mee's shin injury: "Tarky - his first start in the Premier League, he gets hit by a lighter - it wouldn't have hurt him, he's got a massive head!

"But he just got on with it, and that's a great mentality.

"I spoke to the players before the game about the mentality of a performance, and I was really pleased how they stayed focused on our performance, while trying to smother their performance."

Tarkowski was hit by a lighter from the Holmesdale Road end after Ashley Barnes put the Clarets 1-0 up, and Dyche said: "I don't want to overegg it, it's a fine club and I'm sure they'll do what they have to do. It's not ideal, but we scored at that end and have to celebrate somewhere, it's not like they're deliberately celebrating for a reaction, it's at that end.

"I can't look at my players and say they're doing anything wrong, they were just celebrating a goal. And an important goal."