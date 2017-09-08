Dyche agrees with transfer window amendment

Sean Dyche is pleased to see the transfer window close on the eve of the Premier League season next year.

And he explained why Burnley, as a club, abstained from the vote, in which 14 Premier League clubs were in favour of the amendment, the minimum needed for the plans to be approved.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Watford, Swansea and Crystal Palace voted against.

Asked whether he was happy with the outcome, Dyche said: “As a manager I am, the business side of the club is trickier because you have that extra time for recruitment and alignment, there’s different situations that might come out after the beginning of the season.

“From a manager’s point of view it’s definite for me, you want to work with the players you’ve got, you want to say ‘that’s us, this is what we are’.

“Once the season starts it’s really tricky when you’re trying to still recruit and keep hold of players.

“That’s the key to it, from a management point of view everyone knows where they stand and we get on with it.”

European leagues will still be able to buy and sell players until 31 August, but the Premier League window will close on August 9th next summer.

Burnley, as a club, were unsure as to the best course of action, as Dyche said: “The vote was made, then we joined at the end of it.

“They know from my views as manager, from a club point of view it’s similar but slightly different.

“What about the rest of the windows, are they going to close? We’re not sure yet.

“There’s talk of Germany coming into line, that would be helpful of course.

“We haven’t forgotten our past either, we know it puts pressure on the teams coming up, especially the one in the play-offs.

“There’s also the World Cup coming up. How does that affect it? Will it be extended in a World Cup year?

“Everyone wanted change, but there’s always going to be something you’re not quite sure on.

“If all the other main markets in Europe come into line that will be helpful for all.”