Dyche a big fan of champion Claudio

Clarets boss Sean Dyche admits Leicester City counterpart Claudio Ranieri is a man after his own heart.

Dyche was a huge admirer of the way the Foxes stunned the Premier League to finish as runaway winners last season.

And ahead of tomorrow’s trip to face the champions at the King Power Stadium. Dyche said: “They’re a good side and have invested heavily – and rightly so as champions.

“The thing that’s impressed me most is the manager looked at what he’d got and worked out the best way of playing, rather than come in with a brand.

“They have pace, energy and quality, and used it.

“I like the pragmatic approach, to work with what you’ve got and mould it, rather than deconstruct it.

“A lot is said about how they play long ball, and yes, the ball will go forward quickly, but with quality.”

And Dyche relishes the prospect of facing the Italian and his side, including PFA player of the year Riyad Mahrez and Football Writers and Premier League player of the year Jamie Vardy: “We’re ready for the challenge, but it was the same two years ago, it’s a big ask for us, but it’s what we wanted, to be at this level again.

“We’re up for it and looking forward to it.”

Dyche could hand a debut to record signing Jeff Hendrick, and as he ponders how to tackle the Foxes, he said: “The idea of being active in bringing players in, was to help make us more flexible.

“People pigeon hole you, the same as with Leicester, but there is more to their game than getting the ball forward quickly – they can play.

“The counter counter sounds easy, but they ripped up the Premier League with that last year.

“We have to find different ways to win games.”

Leicester are fresh from winning their first Champions League game, 3-0 at Club Brugge on Wednesday, but Dyche expects their travelling to have little effect: “There is a balance to it, they got the result and the players will be feeling good about themselves after a tough result against Liverpool. If it was at Turf it might be slightly different as they’d be travelling again, but they had a private jet in and out, which helps with recovery.”

* Burnley have been linked with a move for free agent Stephane Sessegnon, released by West Brom, and Dyche said: “There are a few free agents floating around. It is about whether they can help us or not and give us something different. If something comes our way, we’ll look at it.”