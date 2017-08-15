Defour adapting to Premier League challenge

Sean Dyche feels midfielder Steven Defour is showing signs of adapting to life in the Premier League.

The Belgian international started the 3-2 win at champions Chelsea on Saturday, having made only one start in the final 15 Premier League games last season. He looked set to exit Turf Moor, but, with no suitable options for club or player, he returned for pre-season, and Dyche feels he is reaping the benefit: “There’s no guarantees but he looks like he’s fitter, he’s adapted better, he understands the tempo of the game better and that it’s physically demanding.

“We know he can play, his ball for the third goal is absolutely fantastic, so we know that. I think he’s mentally adapting as well.

“Even with all his experience, the Premier League is a different animal. We’ve all seen it with players coming to the league, some adapt quicker but some it takes time, so we’re hoping he continues building on his own performances and that’s effective for us.

“It was tough last season, over the summer you get a break and a chance to look at things. He’s taken it on.”