Defour adapting to demands

Clarets boss Sean Dyche feels Belgium midfielder Steven Defour is adapting well to a different way of playing with Burnley.

Defour has started the last three games, twice completing 90 minutes in the FA Cup against Sunderland – the only times he has completed a game for the club since arriving from Anderlecht in the summer.

Dyche felt there was a learning curve, coming over the pace and physicality of English football saying last month: “It’s a different journey through the Premier League, it’s physical, it’s fast.

“I’ve seen him play at Anderlecht, it’s a different ball game there. It’s slow, it’s methodical, with pockets of good tempo.

“It’s a different culture of football there than it is here.

“The Premier League is still full of quality but it’s hard and fast and the stats prove that.

“There’s an adaptation physically and to play with us because we don’t always dominate the ball, but we didn’t in the Championship either and we haven’t done for four years.

“It’s adapting to that but when we do have the ball and we need to use it wisely he plays a part in that and it’s finding that right balance to him understanding us and understanding the Premier League.”

Dyche is pleased at how Defour has taken that on board, saying after Tuesday night’s 2-0 win against Sunderland: “Steven Defour gave another assured performance.

“He’s beginning to get how we work, the balance – we can still play, but from our shape at times.

“We don’t always dominate the ball, but he’s learning the role of not dominating the ball, and how he works in the team.

“That was on show.

“Some players adapt, and some have a feel of how we play anyway, and it’s mine and the coaches’ job, and the players’ responsibility, and we guide them towards it.

“We’ve done that pretty well over a period of time here.”