Darikwa leaves for Forest

Clarets right back Tendayi Darikwa has joined hometown club Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal following two seasons at Turf Moor.

The former Chesterfield defender, who had a year left on his deal with the Clarets, has signed a four-year contract at The City Ground for an undisclosed fee.

Burnley beat off competition from Preston North End for his signature in 2015, and he made his Clarets debut against Leeds United at Elland Road on the opening day of the season and made 24 league appearances, scoring his first Championship goal against Reading.

He vied for the full back spot with Matthew Lowton, and although he made way for the former Aston Villa defender in the second half of the campaign, still played a prominent role in the Clarets’ promotion back to the Premier League.

Darikwa then started all five of Burnley’s cup games during the 2016/17 season, but didn’t make it past the bench on Premier League duty.