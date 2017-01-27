Darikwa hoping for another opportunity

Right back Tendayi Darikwa is hoping for another chance to impress against Bristol City tomorrow.

Darikwa’s three starts this season have all come in the cups, against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Cup exit in August, before the FA Cup third round ties with Sunderland earlier this month.

The former Chesterfield man impressed against the Black Cats, but has yet to get an opportunity in the Premier League so far, with Matt Lowton in good form, while loan man Jon Flanagan has also provided stiff competition in either full back position.

Darikwa is patiently waiting for an opportunity, with the 25-year-old still awaiting his first taste of top flight action, and he said: “I was just happy to be out there contributing to a win against Sunderland.

“I want to play more football, but at the moment the boys are doing well in the league and obviously the manager picks the team.

“Hopefully with a few more games like that (Sunderland), I can get a few more minutes.”

Dyche made seven changes for the 2-0 replay win over Sunderland, as he gives game time to his squad.

He said after that victory: “There are some very good players on the cusp of playing...I thought Tendayi was good and hasn’t figured so much, Flanno (Jon Flanagan) was very good. There’s good signs about the group. They train properly, they go about their business properly, and are ready to deliver.”

And Darikwa added: “There’s a few of us who haven’t played too much this season so far so the cup games are an opportunity to play and force the manager’s hand to give us some minutes.

“All over the squad we’ve shown this season that whoever comes in can do the job.

“All over the squad there is a lot of quality, so you’ve got to take your chance when it comes.”

Whoever starts against the Robins, Burnley will be looking for a 10th win of the season at Turf Moor in all competitions, and Darikwa admits there is no place like home: “We’re enjoying playing here. The fans are great, they get behind us. It will be nice to come here against Bristol City and see if we can get through to the next round, and we’ll be giving them the respect they deserve.”

Burnley’s home form has given them a huge opportunity to preserve their Premier League status, but no one is getting carried away: “Not yet. There’s a long way to go. We’ve all been around football long enough now to know a couple of wins and you can put yourself in a great position, or a couple of losses and you can be back struggling. It’s the old cliche of one game at a time.”