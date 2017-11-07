Cork earns first senior England call

Clarets midfielder Jack Cork has received his first senior England call up.

The 28-year-old has got the nod after a spate of withdrawals from the original squad, for friendlies at Wembley against Brazil and 2014 World Cup winners Germany.

And the former Under 21 international admitted he was lost for words: “I’m really, really happy. I haven’t really got the words for it. I’m looking forward to going to meet up.

“We’ve had a good start to the season and you’re probably not going to get many better opportunities to be in the England squad, because we are doing so well.

“Four or five of the lads in the squad probably could have got in at the same time as me, so I feel lucky that I’ve been given the chance and, hopefully, if we can keep this form up then maybe one or two others can get in as well.”

Cork, 28, has been capped by England at every level from under 16 to under 21 when he was with Chelsea, and also represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics when he was a Southampton player.

His selection comes after a total of six players withdrew from Southgate’s original squad to play Brazil on Friday, and Germany next Tuesday, November 14th.

The summer signing, who spent 18 months on loan at Turf Moor from January 2010 to the summer of 2011, has played every minute of Burnley’s Premier League campaign so far as they have climbed to seventh place after 11 games.

And dtatistics show Cork has covered more ground this season than any other Premier League player.

If he wins a cap during either of the two friendlies, Cork would become the 27th Burnley player to play for England.

Cork has had to change his holiday plans after Dyche allowed his senior squad some down-time to re-charge their batteries during the international break.

“There are worse decisions in life! I was looking forward to getting a few days with the family after the start to the season and working hard.

“But it’s a good reward and I’m just really happy,” he added.

Manager Dyche said: “It’s another great marker for Burnley Football Club to have another player called up to a full international squad.

It’s great for him and a deserved call up. We were delighted when we managed to sign Jack and he’s shown, through his performances exactly why.”

Burnley Chairman Mike Garlick added his congratulations: “We are all absolutely delighted for Jack, who deserves this following his super start to the season.

“It shows players that coming to Burnley is the place to come. In our culture and environment, players can and do improve and it’s not the first time we have seen this happen.

“It’s no coincidence and it’s happening pretty frequently now.”