Clarets will have to go strong in transfer market again - Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche revealed that the Clarets will probably have to go even stronger in the transfer market to build for the next Premier League campaign.

The club spent just short of £34m on transfer fees this season when bringing in Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Nick Pope, Steven Defour, Jeff Hendrick, Ashley Westwood and record capture Robbie Brady.

Sean Dyche

But Dyche is expecting numbers to keep moving on an upward curve this summer and the club may have to adjust their figures to compete if they are to land their targets.

"Planning for another season is an ongoing thing for us," he said. "There will be money available but everyone else gets that money and some have owners supporting the club anyway as well as that money.

"Every time we shift forward others shift forward, and even the Championship market has shifted a long way now.

"It is a challenge for us, we’ve gone stronger this year than before and there’s every chance we might have to do that again if not more.

"True value and worth is out of the window. It’s whether you pay it or not."

Despite the club jumping comfortably in to the black financially, having matured economically since recording the 10th best operating profit and fifth best net profit on the continent in 2015, Dyche maintained that the club will have to remain realistic.

Under the record-breaking Premier League TV deal, worth around £8bn for domestic and overseas rights over three years, the current season in the top flight would bring upwards of £110m to the club alone.

And another term would guarantee a similar figure once more, with money for the club finishing bottom earmarked at £97m.

That may sound like big money but those figures are still dwarfed by clubs with wealthy backers or those who have established themselves at this level.

While the Clarets have adjusted, shifting everything forward, their rivals just keep getting more and more powerful economically.

"We went strong in our world, for a Premier League world it’s a bit different," said Dyche. "We spent about £33million without the add-ons.

"For this club that’s a big spend but for the reality of the PL that’s not a massive spend.

"We’ve had a go at that and until we know how the market is going to settle then who knows what the next step will be.

"I’ve already spoken to the chairman and the board about it and about having an open mind.

"Last summer I don’t think anyone imagined how quickly the market was going to rise. It seemed to shift radically, arguably on the back of the new TV deal.

"I don’t know where it’s going to go, we’re trying to keep our ear to the ground but we’re not sure how much it’s going to go. It might just stay steady, because there were some massive deals last year."