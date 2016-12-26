Clarets to monitor Barton situation

Sean Dyche is happy for Joey Barton to continue to train with Burnley.

But the club will monitor his situation pending a potential FA ban after he was charged on Friday with misconduct in relation to allegedly making 1,260 bets over a 10-year period.

Barton was at Turf Moor for the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, with a deal in principle agreed for a Clarets return once the transfer window opens, but, asked if the charge affected him getting a contract, Dyche said: "He's not actually a contracted player of ours, he's not registered with us.

"The FA will be dealing with Joey direct. We've had a chat with him direct and we had agreed some ideas in principle, but this is something between him and the FA.

"As the club said, they will speak with the relevant people as and when they need to."

And he is happy for Barton to continue to keep up his fitness levels at the Barnfield Training Centre: "Yeah, of course. This does not change my thinking on him on, who he is and what he's done for me."