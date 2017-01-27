Clarets target in Norwich squad

Clarets target Robbie Brady has trained with Norwich City this morning and is in the Canaries' squad for their Championship game with Birmingham City tomorrow.

Amid rumours Brady has passed a medical and agreed personal terms with Burnley over what would be a club record transfer, Norwich boss Alex Neil was coy on the subject.

And he is looking at potential left-sided replacements should Brady leave before Tuesday's deadline, after seeing moves for Marvin Zeegelaar and Mitchell Dijks fall down.

Neil said: “There is a lot of speculation around Robbie. Hence the reason why we are looking at left-backs.

“We are trying to recruit left-backs. We let Martin (Olsson) go but we have another guy who can play left-back still here. We also have cover in terms of Steven Whittaker.

"It is not a case we have bodies that can’t operate on that side. Robbie Brady trained this morning. "He is in the squad for Saturday. At the moment nothing is going to happen in or out before the weekend. It might change. We are at a crunch time in the window when things can literally happen."

He added: “Listen, we have been speaking to players and trying to attract players in the left-back position. We all know the speculation surrounding Robbie so we are obviously doing our work to make that position stronger.

"Zeegelaar and Dijks are players we have had an interest in. In terms of them both being here and having talks that is not entirely accurate. We have spoken to Mitchell Dijks, yes. We had spoken to Zeegelaar before but he hadn’t been here. It looks like those two (deals) are dead.”