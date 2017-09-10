Clarets suffer Heaton injury blow

Clarets skipper Tom Heaton is expected to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Heaton suffered the injury in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Turf Moor, when he landed awkwardly after claiming a cross just before half-time, and instantly signalled for treatment.

Tom Heaton fell awkwardly after collecting a cross

He walked off the pitch, with no need for the stretcher on hand, but boss Sean Dyche said: “It's a suspected dislocated shoulder, so we’ll have to wait and see. It's obviously the downside of the day, he's been fantastic for us, and if it is that, it's not weeks, it's more like months..

“I'm not a medic, but I don't imagine it's a few weeks, that's for sure.

“It's on of those things, we’ll take care of Tom, and it allows an opportunity for the next one in.”

The next one in is Nick Pope, who came on for his Premier League debut, making a fine save to preserve a clean sheet late on from Christian Benteke.