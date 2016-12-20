Clarets striker Jutkiewicz to join Birmingham on permanent deal

Clarets striker Lukas Jutkiewicz will join Birmingham City on a permanent basis in January.

Jutkiewicz has been on loan at the Championship club since the end of August, scoring six goals, including the opener in the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

Birmingham, despite a change of manager, have taken up an option in the loan deal to make his move permanent, after agreeing a fee, believed to be £1m, for the 27-year-old.

Jutkiewicz will become the first signing for Gianfranco Zola from January 3rd on a contract running until 2020.

The former Swindon, Everton and Coventry striker joined the Clarets from Middlesbrough for an initial £1.25m in the summer of 2014 following a successful loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

However, he failed to score a competitive goal in 30 appearances before a cruciate knee injury kept him out until the start of the current campaign.

Jutkiewicz made two substitute appearances in the Premier League in August and played his final game for Burnley in an EFL Cup defeat at Accrington Stanley.