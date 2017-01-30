Clarets striker Chris Long joins Bolton on loan

Clarets striker Chris Long has returned from his loan spell Fleetwood Town - and gone straight back out to Bolton Wanderers for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Cod Army on a season-long loan in August, and scored four goals in 23 appearances for Uwe Rosler’s side.

But the former England Under 20 forward has now agreed another loan spell, with Fleetwood’s League 1 promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Wanderers manager Parkinson said: “I am really pleased with the addition of Chris. He’s a good young player and will add real pace to the team.”

Rosler said Long expressed a wish to return to Turf Moor, amid fierce competition at Town for a striking spot with Wes Burns, Devante Cole, David Ball and Ash Hunter.

Long hadn’t scored for Town since getting sent off after scoring in Town’s 2-1 defeat at Port Vale in November, since when Rosler’s men have gone on an 12 game league unbeaten run.

Rosler said: “When Chris came in the first six, seven weeks, he was fantastic. Then he got injured, then he got suspended and the other strikers made big strides. That is sometimes how things can turn out when you are suspended for three or four games and the team is winning three out of three or four out of four.”