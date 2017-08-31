Clarets striker a target for Cod Army

Clarets striker Dan Agyei is set to go out on loan to League 1, with Fleetwood Town contenders for his signature.

Town, who already have Burnley's Australian midfielder Aiden O'Neill on a season-long loan at Highbury, are making contingency plans after receiving offers for Devante Cole.

Cole, son of former Clarets striker Andrew, is wanted by a Championship club and another unnamed foreign club.

Boss Uwe Rosler explained that was the reason the 22-year-old did not feature in Tuesday night’s squad for the 3-0 win over Leicester U21s in their opening Checkatrade Trophy clash at Highbury.

Rosler said: “We had one official bid from a Championship side and we have had interest from a foreign club as well.

“He was supposed to be in the match-day squad but we received a bid for him and I felt it was better (to leave him out) because sometimes it is not easy to concentrate on the game. We will see if that will develop into something or not.”

If Cole stays, Town will keep their powder dry as Rosler added: “As long as nobody goes out we are done. When somebody will go out, then I want to bring in a natural replacements.

“We are a club with healthy finances. We operate from a position of strength and I think it must be right and for the player before we say ‘yes’.”

Should Cole stay, Agyei could still go out on loan, with rival League 1 clubs keen on his services.

One of those may well be Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray, now in charge at Ewood Park, had the 20-year-old on loan at Coventry City for the first half of last season, where he scored five goals in 19 appearances, before returning to Turf Moor.

Scunthorpe United boss -former Claret Graham Alexander - is also monitoring the player.

He made three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Burnley, against Liverpool, Everton and Manchester United.