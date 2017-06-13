Clarets skipper makes first England start

Clarets skipper Tom Heaton made his first England start tonight against France in Paris.

Heaton collected his third cap, but started from the off for the first time at the Stade de France.

He was told yesterday morning he would start the game, with Stoke City's Jack Butland playing the second half.

And Heaton was kept busy in his time on the pitch, saving from Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, only for Barcelona centre back Samuel Umtiti to score from the rebound, while he did well to block Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe's low shot at his near post.

France went ahead just befor half-time when Heaton again saved from Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund, but Monaco's Djibril Sidibe netted from the loose ball.

The first half ended 2-1 after Harry Kane's opener.

Heaton was in familiar company in the Three Lions, wearing number one, with England's number two Kieran Trippier, making his debut.

Trippier played two seasons with Heaton at Burnley before joining Spurs for £3.5m two summers ago.

The pair were handed their jerseys before the game by former Claret Lee Dixon.

Also in the starting line up was another former Claret in Gary Cahill.