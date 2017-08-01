Clarets midfielder joins Lancashire neighbours on loan

Clarets midfielder Aiden O'Neill has joined League 1 Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old Australian has made five appearances for Burnley, coming on as a substitute against Liverpool and Chelsea, and starting the EFL Cup exit at Accrington Stanley 12 months ago.

But after the arrival of Ashley Westwood from Aston Villa in January, he fell further down the pecking order and went out on loan to Oldham Athletic, where he made 15 appearances for John Sheridan's side as they staved off the drop to League 2.

Burnley have since added Jack Cork to their ranks, and the Brisbane-born teenager will now further his experience with Uwe Rosler's side.

The Clarets have a recall clause in the deal, with the player able to return to Turf Moor in January if required.

O'Neill is looking forward to the challenge: “I’m really excited to sign on loan for the season. I’m looking forward to it! It was a very good experience for me to go out and get some games. I’m happy to be here and see if we can do better than last season.

“I’m always going to work hard for the team. I’ll always give everything for the team and look to get the three points.

“I knew that Fleetwood were interested before I went to Oldham and it just didn’t happen. I’m really excited to come here and work under Uwe Rosler which is a very exciting thing to do.

“The season has come around very quickly and I’m excited. I want to hit the ground running and do my best to help the team.”

Rosler added: “Aiden is a player who we have had on our radar for quite some time.

"We were in contact with Burnley, but at that point we couldn’t get the player to Fleetwood.

"He is 19 years old, but he is far more matured than his age.

"He will add things to our team what we need, he is athletic, well skilled and we must give compliments to the coaching staff at Burnley for that.

"He is very ambitions, a good lad and I’m delighted to get him to us – I’m sure our department in central midfield will be strengthened. I’m really looking forward to working with Aiden.”