Clarets home form tops Europe's elite

The Clarets are competing with a collection of Europe's elite clubs when it comes to their home form this season.

Sean Dyche's side have amassed 25 from 12 games in the Premier League at Turf Moor, beating the likes of Everton and Liverpool along the way.

Burnley's home form is amongst the best in Europe's elite

Not only is that record the third best on show in the top flight, with only Spurs and Chelsea boasting better, it's a step up from some of the global superpowers.

Ligue 1 outfit PSG are their closest competitors, having accrued a point less at Parc des Princes this term while Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona all sit below.