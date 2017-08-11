Clarets have striker bid rejected

Burnley are understood to have had a £12m offer for Leeds United striker Chris Wood turned down.

The Burnley Express' sister paper the Yorkshire Evening Post reports that the Whites have knocked back an opening gambit for the 25-year-old New Zealand captain, who hit 30 goals for Leeds last season.

Leeds are thought to want in excess of the £15m Middlesbrough paid Nottingham Forest for Britt Assombalonga, who was a Burnley target earlier in the transfer window.

The Clarets are hunting a replacement for Andre Gray, who joined Watford for £18m on Wednesday.