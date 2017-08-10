Clarets have offer for midfielder knocked back

Burnley are believed to have had a £5m offer for Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas turned down.

The Tigers are thought to want at least double that for the versatile 26-year-old, who joined Hull from Chesterfield for £1.3m in 2015.

Clucas, who was City's player of the year as they were relegated back to the Championship, can play wide as well as centrally.

Sean Dyche was typically non-commital this afternoon, when asked about Clucas and Stoke City centre back Ryan Shawcross: “It's part of what is the Premier League, and the Championship now, you get links with everyone.

“People are trying to self link themselves to clubs, agents linking players to clubs, sometimes to start a market.

“A market that is non-existent can be started by someone linking someone to a club.

“A lot is wrong, that's how it goes. We’re used to it."

Asked if there was anything in Clucas or Shawcross, he smiled: “There might not be, there might be."