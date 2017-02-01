Clarets FA Cup clash with Lincoln City live on TV

Burnley's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Lincoln City at Turf Moor will be played on Saturday, 18 February (kick-off 12.30pm).

The game will be screened live on BT Sport Two. Each club will receive an FA live broadcast fee of £247,500.

National League leaders Lincoln secured their place in the last 16 of the competition for the first time in 115 years with a 3-1 win over Championship leaders Brighton in round four.

The Red Imps will play at Turf Moor for the first time since a 1-1 draw in a Division Two (League One) game in December, 1998.

Burnley, who have so far knocked out Sunderland and Bristol City, will be bidding to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2003.

FA Cup televised fifth-round ties:

SATURDAY 18 FEBRUARY 2017

Burnley v Lincoln City (12.30pm) – BT Sport Two

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea (5.30pm) – BT Sport Two

SUNDAY 19 FEBRUARY 2017

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur (2.00pm) – BBC One

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United (4.15pm) – BT Sport Two

MONDAY 20 FEBRUARY 2017

Sutton United v Arsenal (7.55pm) – BBC One