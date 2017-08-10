Clarets draw old rivals in League Cup

Burnley have been handed a draw at old rivals Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao League Cup second round.

The Clarets will protect a six-game unbeaten sequence against their League 1 neighbours, having won the last three meetings, going back over seven years.

It will be the sides' first League Cup meeting.

The 13 Premier League teams without European commitments joined the newly rebranded competition tonight, along with relegated Hull City and Middlesbrough.

The draw took place with the 25 highest-placed teams from last season's league campaign all seeded.

Ties will be played the week commencing August 21st.