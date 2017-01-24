Clarets defender Whitmore delighted to be back with Morecambe

Young defender Alex Whitmore has returned to the Globe Arena after Morecambe announced the re-signing of Alex Whitmore.

The Burnley defender is back with the Shrimps on a loan deal until the end of the season, having been with the club until January on similar terms.

He was due to appear at Leyton Orient on Saturday, only for a failed pitch inspection to curtail that plan.

“I loved it here the first time round,” Whitmore told the club website.

“There’s a great atmosphere; the fans, the staff and the lads are all brilliant and are very welcoming.

“I was dying to get back and was excited to be back in at Leyton Orient but, unfortunately, the game was off so I’ll just look forward to the next one.”

The 21-year-old joined the Shrimps last summer on a six-month loan which ran out after the goalless draw with Crewe Alexandra on January 2.

He made 23 appearances in that first spell but picked up red cards in the home defeats against Doncaster Rovers and Luton Town.