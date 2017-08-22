Clarets defender joins Bradford City on loan

Young defender Luke Hendrie has joined League One Bradford City on loan until January.

The 23-year-old spent the whole of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

Hendrie, who joined the Clarets’ Development Squad in August 2015, from Derby County, has also enjoyed previous loans at Hartlepool United and York City.

Hendrie, the son of former Middlesbrough and Bradford City winger John, will now remain with the Bantams until January 6, 2018.